Royal Bank of Canada Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of PNM Resources worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

