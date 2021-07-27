Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Sector perform

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 542.50 ($7.09).

LON:BME opened at GBX 562.19 ($7.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 559.98. The company has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 448.40 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

