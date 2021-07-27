Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 500

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 435 ($5.68).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -67.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 326.26.

In related news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

