Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 37,036 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,036 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,092,000.

BBN opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

