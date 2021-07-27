Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Increased to $556.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $499.00 to $556.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $480.57.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $489.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.44. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.