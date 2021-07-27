Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.93. 4,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

