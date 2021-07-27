Rollins Financial Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,785.00. 13,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,838. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,794.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,521.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares in the company, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,558.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

