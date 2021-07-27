Rollins Financial Has $845,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rollins Financial boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

