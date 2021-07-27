Rollins Financial Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.80. 180,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,350,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.