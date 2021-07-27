Rollins Financial Acquires 616 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rollins Financial raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN traded down $37.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,661.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,184. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,434.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

