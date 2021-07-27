Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. Rocky Brands reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 177.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:RCKY traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,207,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,224,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

