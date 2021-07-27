Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $300.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.31.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

