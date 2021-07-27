Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.09 billion-$7.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.
Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $294.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.27. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $300.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.
ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $270.31.
In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
