Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.100-$9.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.69. The stock had a trading volume of 41,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $300.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.31.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

