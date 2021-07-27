Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $2,438,341.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,662.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,555 shares of company stock valued at $138,625,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

