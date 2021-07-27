Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $79,000 in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at $84,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus started coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

