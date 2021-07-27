Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $122,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1,694.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

