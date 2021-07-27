Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Buys 850 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 485.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.30. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

