Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 670 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

