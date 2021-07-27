Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

