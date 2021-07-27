Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.17.

RXN stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

