Reviewing Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 1 4 4 0 2.33 Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi 17.33% 24.12% 13.26% Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sanofi has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanofi and Immune Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.16 $14.07 billion $3.35 15.41 Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sanofi beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation. Bertilimumab has shown promising clinical activity in bullous pemphigoid and has been studied in other conditions including allergic rhinitis and ulcerative colitis, and may have application in other diseases, including atopic dermatitis, asthma, and other diseases. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a topical nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and psoriasis. The company was founded by Daniel Gedeon Teper in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

