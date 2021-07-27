Reviewing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Rackspace Technology -9.41% 14.18% 2.73%

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Rackspace Technology 0 0 11 1 3.08

Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $27.95, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and Rackspace Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.27 -$91.58 million ($0.65) -32.80 Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.42 -$245.80 million $0.83 22.33

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rackspace Technology. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Momentive Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

