Reviewing GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pinterest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GAN and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -46.37% -12.65% -11.05% Pinterest -0.46% 4.86% 4.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAN and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $35.16 million 19.05 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -38.88 Pinterest $1.69 billion 28.78 -$128.32 million ($0.12) -637.42

GAN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GAN and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64

GAN currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 77.75%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 5.78%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Pinterest.

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats GAN on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its Coolbet.com website, as well as a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

