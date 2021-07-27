Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OneMain in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

