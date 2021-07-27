Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MarineMax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

HZO stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

