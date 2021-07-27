Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.71-2.78 EPS.

Repligen stock traded up $17.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.45. 26,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 12-month low of $135.23 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

