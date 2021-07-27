Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.710-$2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.71-2.78 EPS.
Repligen stock traded up $17.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.45. 26,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.99 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen has a 12-month low of $135.23 and a 12-month high of $228.84.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.