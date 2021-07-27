Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 3%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) was up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.48. Approximately 1,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

