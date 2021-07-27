Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

GFED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

