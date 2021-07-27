Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.19. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $127.47 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

