Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $856,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,721 shares of company stock worth $3,089,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $956.39 million, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

