Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 41.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 395,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Key Tronic Co. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

