Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.50. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.