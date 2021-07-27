Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 322.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EYPT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. Equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

