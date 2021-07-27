Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RYMDF remained flat at $$0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,956. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20. Relay Medical has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. Its platform technologies include HemoPalm and Pharmatrac. The HemoPalm develops a POCT unit-use cartridge based blood analyzer with full enterprise capabilities.

