Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) & Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Critical Comparison

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences (OTCMKTS:NUUU) and Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rejuvel Bio-Sciences alerts:

64.9% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Central Garden & Pet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Central Garden & Pet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rejuvel Bio-Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Garden & Pet 0 1 4 0 2.80

Central Garden & Pet has a consensus target price of $60.80, indicating a potential upside of 36.63%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Central Garden & Pet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet 5.30% 15.85% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and Central Garden & Pet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rejuvel Bio-Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Central Garden & Pet $2.70 billion 0.92 $120.68 million $2.26 19.69

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Rejuvel Bio-Sciences.

Summary

Central Garden & Pet beats Rejuvel Bio-Sciences on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rejuvel Bio-Sciences

Rejuvel Bio-Sciences, Inc. develops technology products and services into early and mainstream technology products and services. Through its subsidiaries, it develops and manufactures a line of skin care products and provides environmental management solution that use electron particle accelerator technology. The company was founded by Charles J. Scimeca on October 14, 2009 and is headquartered in Pembroke Pines, FL.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows. The company sells its pet supplies products under the Aqueon, Cadet, Comfort Zone, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, and Zilla brands, as well as under Adams, Altosid, Arden Companies, Coralife, C&S Products, Interpet, Pet Select, TFH, and Zodiac other brands. It also offers lawn and garden supplies products that include grass seed; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; fertilizers; decorative outdoor lifestyle products; live plants; and weed and grass, as well as other herbicides, insecticide, and pesticide products. The company sells its lawn and garden supplies products under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, and Sevin brands, as well as under Bell Nursery, Lilly Miller, and Over-N-Out other brand names. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is based in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rejuvel Bio-Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.