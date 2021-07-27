Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.57.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

