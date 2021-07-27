Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $194.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $197.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.63. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.