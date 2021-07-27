Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. ANSYS comprises 1.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after purchasing an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

