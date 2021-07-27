Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Takes $426,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $302,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $140.73. The company had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,087. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

