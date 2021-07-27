Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.71. 82,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

