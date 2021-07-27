Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $693,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE RBA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 18,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

