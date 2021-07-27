Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $118,000 in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 2,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,884.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

