Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Invests $1.75 Million in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 975,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

