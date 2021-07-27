ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 27th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 82.4% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $64.06 million and approximately $122,423.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,273.62 or 0.99663229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.07 or 0.01013138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00349022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00378187 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00069298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004328 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

