Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 159.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 126.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Red Violet by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.66. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

