Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Moderna (MRNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) recently:

7/19/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of Q2 earnings. Moderna has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

7/15/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273 was granted emergency use authorization in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries across the world. The company expects $19 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. Moderna is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of rare diseases and cancer indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company.”

7/7/2021 – Moderna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.

6/24/2021 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

MRNA stock opened at $335.87 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $362.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,916 shares of company stock worth $71,087,920 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

