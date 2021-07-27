Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bunzl (BZLFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bunzl (OTCMKTS: BZLFY):

7/23/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. "

7/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/7/2021 – Bunzl was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/15/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/4/2021 – Bunzl was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.2182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

