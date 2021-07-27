Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

7/22/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was given a new $48.26 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/11/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 289,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,586. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at $34,453,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.