Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KONE Oyj (KNYJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS: KNYJY):
- 7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/22/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.
