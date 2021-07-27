Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KONE Oyj (KNYJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS: KNYJY):

7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/26/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/22/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/6/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.