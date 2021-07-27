Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $650.00 to $645.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $586.00 to $643.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $575.00.

7/21/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $620.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $600.00 to $620.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $586.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Edward Jones. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $516.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $229.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.57. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

